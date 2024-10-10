ActionSA calls on government to clamp down on Naledi spaza shops blamed for poisoning deaths of minors

ActionSA in Gauteng has strongly criticised the government for what it calls negligence in addressing recurring tragedies that have claimed the lives of innocent children. These incidents highlight the lack of proper oversight and enforcement of laws regarding spaza shops, particularly those operated by foreign nationals, it said.

The party referenced the recent tragedy in Naledi, Soweto, where five children died after consuming snacks purchased from a foreign national's spaza shop. The party highlighted its concerns about the government's failure to inspect spaza shops properly, referencing a similar incident from last year in which two boys died after consuming biscuits bought from a spaza shop, also owned by a foreign national, in the same area of Naledi. Moreover, It was alleged that four children had purchased biscuits at a local shop and started vomiting afterwards.

Two of the children died, while two others remained in critical condition in Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. ActionSA noted that it had called for spaza shop inspections in Soweto following those deaths. "A year ago, ActionSA called for the deployment of health inspectors, immigration, and Sars (SA Revenue Services) officials to inspect spaza shops in Naledi, Soweto, after children’s lives were lost due to allegedly consuming biscuits purchased from a spaza shop owned by a foreign national," the party stated.

"We strongly believe that had the health department and SAPS acted decisively when we raised this issue last year, these young innocent lives would have been preserved," they said. ActionSA is calling on the government to reclaim spaza shops from undocumented foreign nationals, support South Africans in operating these businesses, conduct regular inspections, and enforce laws with penalties for violations. They particularly noted that some foreign-owned spaza shops manufacture goods that may pose health risks.