Pretoria – ActionSA has indicated that it will write to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to ask that a provincial state of disaster be declared, following recent floods in the province. A fierce storm ravaged parts of Joburg last week leaving thousands of homes submerged in water, roads and electricity infrastructure were also damaged, leaving most parts in the City without power.

Story continues below Advertisement

Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse has already approached Eskom requesting that the City be exempted from load shedding while it recovers from the battering it has taken during the ensuing floods. ActionSA’s Gauteng provincial chairperson Bongani Baloyi said there is sufficient precedent for Joburg to be spared the power cuts, as eThekwini was exempt from load shedding after the floods the metro experienced in April, this year. “We implore the Gauteng government to act with haste and not wait for eight months and court filings to be made in order to act as was the case in KwaZulu-Natal.

“While we appreciate that the flooding could not be avoided, we equally are mindful that these rains fell on poorly maintained infrastructure, most notably stormwater-drainage systems. Of equal concern are human settlements that are irrationally built or left to mushroom on floodplains that are most affected by torrential rains,” Baloyi said. Baloyi said all these factors contributed to a disaster and the provincial government should declare it as such, so that the necessary resources can be made available to assist the residents of this province who are most affected, such as those in Eldorado Park. The party said it has already already engaged its MMCs and regional structures to assist communities and speak to the authorities to expedite essential services to residents affected.

Story continues below Advertisement