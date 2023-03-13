ActionSA fires Tshwane councillor Nkele Molapo for displaying ‘undying love’ for expelled husband Abel Tau

Pretoria - The Herman Mashaba-led ActionSA political party has terminated the membership of outspoken Tshwane councillor Nkele Molapo, “for continuous association” with her husband, expelled former ActionSA leader in Tshwane. At the time of his expulsion in November last year, Tau was the Tshwane metro’s MMC for human settlements in the DA-led multiparty coalition government.

Tau has since formed his own political party, the United Africans Transformation (UAT), and has been criss-crossing South Africa to canvas support. The letter terminating Molapo’s membership, signed by Alistair Shaw, the chairperson of the party’s ethics and disciplinary committee, states that the councillor has been displaying “undying love” for Tau, who is accused of celebrating ActionSA’s misfortune in the council by “dancing”. Former Tshwane MMC and now leader of political party, the United Africans Transformation (UAT). File Photo “It is important to note that Tau is currently suing the party in the High Court of South Africa, Pretoria Division. Moreover, at the council meeting, of the 28th of February 2023, wherein the municipal council of the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality elected the new executive mayor and when it was revealed that the coalition candidate (which ActionSA is a member of) had been unsuccessful, Tau was recorded as dancing and celebrating the coalition’s defeat,” said Shaw.

Among a raft of accusations, ActionSA said on February 13 that Molapo posted a UAT event on the Tshwane executive WhatsApp group. “The only logical conclusion for posting this event was to solicit support for the event from ActionSA members. “On the 6th March 2023, there was a special council meeting of the municipal council for the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality. All members of the Tshwane caucus were instructed to submit a leave of absence. You did not do so timeously as you were instructed and furthermore, you were seen on the morning of the Council meeting at the Council building having a discussion with Tau,” Shaw charged.

“We have been advised by an individual who overheard the discussion that Tau advised you to urgently submit your leave of absence and leave the venue so as not to be seen as associating yourself with him and furthering his agenda. The Party find the events of the 6th of March 2023 rather disturbing as it indicates that you may very well be engaging in conduct to specifically further Tau’s campaign to damage the image of the Party.” ActionSA said Molapo “failed to discourage disparaging remarks about Herman Mashaba on your Facebook timeline, instead of defending ActionSA and its due process. This is untenable to ActionSA, and exacerbated by the fact that Tau has participated in such support of disparaging remarks of ActionSA on your personal Facebook page”. “You have failed to distance yourself from these remarks and have recorded your undying love for Tau. Your relationship to Tau and his continued campaign to damage the Party has resulted in a material conflict of interest and an irretrievable breakdown in trust between yourself and the party,” said Shaw.

However, ActionSA said it no issue with its members having relationships with individuals from other parties. ActionSA said Molapo’s continuous association with Tau “who is actively campaigning to damage the party, results in an obviously deliberate attempt to disrupt and destabilise the party and its structures, to the detriment to the residents of Tshwane, whether intentionally or by association”. Additionally, ActionSA said it viewed Molapo’s association with Tau as bringing the party into “egregious disrepute”.