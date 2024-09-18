ActionSA urges immediate action on Johannesburg Water crisis impacting Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Johannesburg is once again facing a water crisis, leading to severe shortages across the city and townships. This latest interruption has left Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital without water, compounding previous challenges the hospital has faced, including earlier water shortages and power outages.

ActionSA, led by former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, has voiced serious concerns over the ongoing water crisis, which is now affecting essential public facilities. The party is urging the City of Joburg to take swift action to resolve the persistent issue. “ActionSA strongly believes that Johannesburg Water should be an agile entity, with the capacity to tackle the water crisis head-on, especially in health institutions, where every drop counts,” said Nobuhle Mthembu, ActionSA's Johannesburg caucus leader.

The hospital has now been without water for three days, leading to a decline in productivity and significant hygiene concerns. ActionSA is alarmed that Johannesburg Water has yet to identify the cause of the crisis after such a delay. "Johannesburg Water cannot be seen impeding the right to access health. ActionSA is equally concerned that, after three days, the entity is still struggling to establish the cause of this calamity," Mthembu emphasised.

The party has long advocated for the city's water infrastructure to be upgraded but is increasingly sceptical about the city's ability to address such a critical issue. They stress that this crisis is not limited to healthcare facilities - residents across Johannesburg are experiencing similar problems. “Johannesburg residents cannot continue to endure this kind of treatment, which threatens their health. It is worth noting that this is not an isolated problem; residents across the city are facing similar challenges, and this cannot continue unabated.”

ActionSA is calling on Johannesburg Water's management to urgently address the water crisis at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. They emphasise the need for relentless efforts to restore water supply to the hospital, given the critical impact on healthcare services. In addition, they urge the immediate implementation of Johannesburg Water's turnaround strategy to address broader infrastructure challenges and prevent future disruptions.