The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa paid tribute to the late former minister Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday. “It is fitting that we honour the legacy of an activist and stalwart. The Book of Condolence is one way for South Africans and citizens of the world to remember former Minister Pravin Gordhan,” Ramokgopa said.

“His fearlessness and unwavering commitment to good governance will forever be remembered.” Gordhan died on Friday, September 13, at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg. Gordhan was born on April 12 ,1949, in Durban and matriculated from Sastri College in 1967. He graduated from the University of Durban-Westville with a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree in 1973.

Gordhan became associated with members of the Natal Indian Congress (NIC) in 1971 and was elected to its executive council in 1974. In 1981 the Natal Provincial Administration dismissed Gordhan from King Edward VIII Hospital for his political activities while he was in detention. He was released from jail in 1982. From May 2009 to March 2024, Gordon had active roles within the ANC and the government, from minister of finance to minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs to minister of public enterprises, it was announced in March 2024 that he would retire from politics at the end of the sixth administration of South Africa's democratic government. On September, 10, Gordhan's family announced that he was admitted to hospital, on September 13, Gordhan, 75, died from cancer at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg.

Ramokgopa sent her condolences to Gordhan’s family on behalf of the Departments of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation and Public Enterprises. Former health minister and African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize also paid tribute to Gordhan. “The whole programme of anti-SAIC (South African Indian Congress), which was fighting separate parliaments for Indians, for Coloureds and going all-out to build community civic bodies, Durban Housing Action Committee; bringing communities together,” Mkhize said.