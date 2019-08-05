The SAHRC has ordered k-word ranter Adam Catzavelos to pay a R200 000 fine and apologise as part of a settlement proposal. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has ordered k-word ranter Adam Catzavelos to pay a R200 000 fine and apologise as part of a settlement proposal. The businessman courted trouble when he filmed himself using the K-word while on holiday in Greece last year. The video went viral and drew the ire of many including EFF, who lodged a complaint with the police.

"We have submitted a settlement proposal. This was done on August 1. We gave them until today to come to us. They have agreed with most clauses in terms of the agreement. They only have two issues - restraining Catzavelos from making racist utterances in the future and the damages claim," said SAHRC Gauteng chairperson Buang Jones.

Jones said SAHRC will 'not settle for anything less than R200 000.

Earlier on Monday, Magistrate Naren Sewnarain recused himself from the case after Jones launched a recusal application.

Last month, the prosecutor asked the Randburg Magistrates' Court to postpone the matter so the state could study the documents.

Catzavelos’s lawyer Lawley Shain said his client had been served with a summons written in Greek. He said the date for Catzavelos to appear in court in Athens over his racist video was still to be decided.

Shain said the letter from Greece stated that Catzavelos was facing charges relating to incitement and provoking actions which cause violence and discrimination against a group of persons.

"They submit that Mr Catzavelos is willing to undergo sensitivity training, to undergo some form of community service for the conduct that he’s accused of. In the answering affidavit, he does admit to the claim that we are making that his conduct amounts to hate speech," said Jones.

Jones said Catzavelos claims he is experiencing financial challenges, but this was not corroborated by any form of proof.

Members of the EFF complained about the length of time the case was taking to conclude.

EFF Gauteng provincial chairperson Mandisa Mashego said: "We had a meeting with a prosecutor last time and we made it very clear that we want a speedy case.

"Racism needs to taken very serious, and we are happy that the international community, especial the Greek authorities also charged Catzavelos criminally, so that he will have no where to run."

Catzavelos’s trial was postponed to August 29.

African News Agency (ANA)