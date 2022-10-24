AfriForum condemns farm murders in Limpopo march

Johannesburg - AfriForum members, along with other organisations on Monday, brought out their tractors and staged a march condemning farm murders in Roedtan, Limpopo. The march followed the murder of 35-year-old farmer Nicky Janse van Rensburg, who was killed during a robbery at his Roedtan farm.

During the robbery, the young farmer was assaulted with a pipe and later shot dead, police said. Police in the province have since arrested a suspect who was expected to appear in court on Monday. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapela had said five men arrived at Nicky Janse van Rensburg’s farm under the pretence of buying milk.

He said the farmer, his girlfriend and a friend were attacked at gunpoint. Mojapela said the suspects had tied up the victims with cable ties and started demanding money from the farm owner. “They then disarmed him of his firearm and hit him with an iron pipe, forcing him to hand over the safe keys,” Mojapelo said.

The police said the suspects fled with firearms from the safe, cellphones and a laptop before fleeing in a car. The suspect is facing house robbery and murder charges. AfriForum’s spokesperson, Ernst van Zyl, said marchers entered the town with posters and crosses, calling for farm murders to stop.

“Farm murders and attacks are a unique form of crime that leads to indescribable trauma and destroys communities. “It is important that the media in South Africa and abroad takes note of this horrific phenomenon. “Today’s march underlines the tragic crisis of farm murders but also creates hope that farm communities can join hands to safeguard themselves,” said van Zyl.