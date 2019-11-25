Johannesburg - The spat between AfriForum and Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has taken an ugly turn, this time with the lobby group threatening to sue Lesufi for claiming the group was behind an assassination plot against him.On Sunday, Lesufi, giving an update on the admissions and placement of pupils in Gauteng schools for 2020, said the campaign launched against him by AfriForum was merely a "smokescreen".
This in reference to the lobby group's recent campaign calling for the removal of Lesufi. The campaign included an online petition, a memorandum handed over to Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the laying of criminal charges over the misappropriation of "more than R900 million".Lesufi blasted the lobby group for abusing processes to advance their own agenda and the numerous attempts to take him out for his stance on schooling in Gauteng.