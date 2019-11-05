Johannesburg - Lobby group AfriForum has set its sights on attempting to solve the mystery behind the murder of soccer player Senzo Meyiwa.
The organisation has been approached by Meyiwa's family to assist it in finding his killers. The family said it was disappointed with the slow pace SAPS has taken in finding the soccer star's killers.
Meyiwa was killed in 2014 at the Vosloorus home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo. At the time of the murder, there were six adults in the house including Khumalo, her mother, sister, two children, Meyiwa’s friend Tumelo Madlala and Longwe Twala.
The shooting was described as a house robbery gone wrong
The family will be represented by former NPA prosecutor Advocate Gerrie Nel.