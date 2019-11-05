AfriForum to assist Meyiwa family in solving soccer star's murder









Soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was killed by housebreakers in 2014. Picture: Barry Aldworth/EPA/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - Lobby group AfriForum has set its sights on attempting to solve the mystery behind the murder of soccer player Senzo Meyiwa. The organisation has been approached by Meyiwa's family to assist it in finding his killers. The family said it was disappointed with the slow pace SAPS has taken in finding the soccer star's killers. Meyiwa was killed in 2014 at the Vosloorus home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo. At the time of the murder, there were six adults in the house including Khumalo, her mother, sister, two children, Meyiwa’s friend Tumelo Madlala and Longwe Twala. The shooting was described as a house robbery gone wrong The family will be represented by former NPA prosecutor Advocate Gerrie Nel.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said the organisation would do its best to assist the family even though they could not promise that the case will be solved. He said it was crucial for AfriForum to assist in such cases as they were in the interest of justice.

"We have some of the best investigators available. We promise that we will do our very best to see that justice is done. We believe these can be used to solve the case," said Kriel.

Meyiwa's brother Sifiso said the family wanted justice and were proud to be associated with Afriforum. "We only want peace and justice," he said.

#SenzoMeyiwa: "The Meyiwa family are proud to be associated with an organisation that is bold enough to stand with us in the fight for justice in this case. We are therefore calling on all reasonable South Africans of all races to stand with us and oppose this injustice” pic.twitter.com/HX9GrVFJvM — AfriForum (@afriforum) November 5, 2019

Meyiwa's case has been a thorn of frustration for many South Africans with little leads produced. Meyiwa's father who died earlier this year had actively campaigned for police to do more to investigate his son's murder.

A man was arrested shortly after Mayiwa was murdered but he was released.