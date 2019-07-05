Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - Former Bosasa chief operations officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi, who made headlines at the state capture commission of inquiry by implicating government officials and politicians in illicit deals, briefly appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Friday. Agrizzi appeared alongside his co-accused, former Bosasa executives Andries van Tonder and Frans Voster, current Bosasa employee, Carlos Bonifacio, and former correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham and former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti.

The men are facing charges of fraud and money laundering related to corrupt activities involving the department of correctional services.

The matter was postponed to October 24 to get an outcome from the Supreme Court of Appeal on the liquidation of two subsidiaries of African Global Operations (AGO), which was formerly known as Bosasa.

The companies are Sondolo IT and Phezulu Fencing. Earlier, the high court in Johannesburg granted liquidators leave to appeal an initial order it had made which set aside the decision to enter voluntary liquidation.

African News Agency/ANA