Agrizzi takes his bail bid to High Court

Johannesburg – Frail Angelo Agrizzi, who is on life support in hospital, is still fighting to be released on bail and was on Monday expected to take his appeal to the South Gauteng High Court. His lawyer Daniel Witz was expected to make the case for his client who is under heavy police guard in hospital after suffering a heart attack last week and is in a critical condition. Agrizzi, a former Bosasa executive, is facing corruption charges for allegedly giving kickbacks to former ANC MP Vincent Smith. Smith, who is charged alongside Agrizzi, was granted R30 000 bail. However, Agrizzi was denied bail after the State made representations in court he had failed to disclose he had made several investments in Italy, including the purchase of a house, a luxury car and had over around R13.5 million in cash in offshore accounts.

Agrizzi also had a large sum of money in cryptocurrency, the Pam Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court was told.

Not even Agrizzi’s appearing in court carrying a small oxygen tank and looking frail could sway Magistrate Philip Venter’s decision, who said he was a flight risk.

Agrizzi has been behind bars since October 14 and was moved to hospital the following day as his health deteriorated.

Investigators in the case had on October 14 contended Agrizzi lied in his previous bail affidavit of February 2019 in which he claimed he and his wife owned movable assets valued at approximately R2.6 million and immoveable property valued at approximately R14 million.

“The true position is that as of February 6, 2019, the family-owned movable assets (excluding household furniture, jewellery and art) was R35.6 million and not R2.65 million,” the National Prosecuting Authority said.

