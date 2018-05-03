Akhumzi Jezile and two other celebrities were killed in a car crash at the weekend. File photo: Boxer Ngwenya

Johannesburg - In honour of the life and work of beloved former YO.TV presenter and actor, Akhumzi Jezile, the SABC announced that a internship will be launched.

Editorial editor for Prime Time Entertainment, Milly Summergill was speaking at Jezile’s memorial service on Thursday afternoon when she announced the launching of the Akhumzi Jezile Director Internship.

The internship receiver will shadow the production teams and “learn how to empower themselves”. The date when it will be officially launched will be announced at a later stage.

Jezile tragically passed away in a car accident on April 28. Jezile and four of his friends including Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni, collided with another vehicle on N6 near Queenstown, Eastern Cape.

Summergill one of the speakers paying tribute to the actor and presenter and spoke about the kind of person he was at work in the SABC.

“Working with him all those years and watching him grow up in front of our eyes, he was a ball of energy,” said Summergill. “The SABC believed in Akhumzi. I believed in him.”

Head of Content and Platform at Urban Brew Studios, Adelaide Joshua-Hill recalled how Jezile knew everyone’s name in the office. “You made everybody feel special,” she said.

Joshua-Hill says they would forget how young he was because of his clarity. “He was the calm in the eye of the storm.”

Head of Bouquet at SABC 1, Clara Nzima reminisced about how Jezile was introduced to the industry when the SABC was mandated to diversify languages on the channel including children shows. “Akhumzi Jezile fitted like a glove into this team,” she said.

Nzima added that new presenters should stay as focused and centered as Jezile was.

