Alex Mall security guard arrested after person shot dead during protest over electricity

GAUTENG - One person has been killed in Alexandra following protests in light of an operation by the City of Johannesburg to cut off illegal power in the area. The protester was allegedly shot dead by an Alex Mall security guard, who has since been arrested and charged with murder.

Joburg City Power said it had dispatched its Revenue Protection Service team to Alexandra on Tuesday in a bid to conduct an operation cutting off illegal power connections on the Riverpark and London Road areas, both in Alexandra. Officials from Joburg City Power descended on the area flanked by police officers from the Joburg Metro Police Department. But seeing the officials take part in the operation to cut off illegal power drew an angry response from some members of the community.

They reportedly tried to loot shops at the Alex Mall, but they were foiled as mall security responded with bullets, which subsequently fatally wounded one protester. Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said police had arrested the security guard, confiscated his firearm and opened a case of murder. “The police in Gauteng have responded to an incident of murder at Alexandra where the community of Riverpark were protesting after an operation to disconnect illegal electricity connections by City Power and JMPD. It is alleged that a security guard from Alex Mall fired a shot towards the protesters.