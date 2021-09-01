Alexandra pupil who allegedly stabbed another to death in custody at Child Centre

Johannesburg - The 16-year-old murder accused who allegedly stabbed another Grade 8 pupil to death at an Alexandra high school has appeared before a preliminary inquiry at the Alexandra Magistrates Court earlier on Wednesday. Grade 8 pupil Qhayiya Ngaye was stabbed to death earlier this week by a fellow pupil as the Pholosho Secondary School disciplinary committee had been sitting to address another separate incident of violence at the school.

Phindi Mjonondwane, a spokesperson for the NPA in Gauteng, said the pupil was charged with murder, and a preliminary inquiry was held. “The state alleges that the death of the fellow learner ensued from a fight between the accused and some learners within the school premises during lunchtime, wherein the accused fetched a sharp object and stabbed the fellow learner. “The learner was remanded in custody at a Child and Youth Centre until 8 September 2021, when the matter will be heard in the Child Justice Court,” said Mjonondwane.

A spokesperson for the victim's family told Power FM that they wanted to meet with the family of the murder accused, and they also believed that the teachers could have done more to prevent the incident. He said the family was demanding answers from the school, and they also said violence would not solve a trying. The deceased pupil will be buried next week in the Eastern Cape.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, earlier in the week, condemned the fatal stabbing of the Grade 8 pupil and conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased Grade 8 pupil. “We vehemently condemn the violent behaviour which led to the death of a learner allegedly, at the hands of his peer on school grounds. It is absolutely unacceptable. The SGB must investigate this incident and take necessary disciplinary action against the perpetrator,” said Lesufi. He has met with the school and the family of the deceased.