Picture: Twitter/City of Joburg

Johannesburg - Hundreds of Alexandra residents have been left homeless after a pylon fell on them, causing a fire which razed around 50 shacks on Tuesday afternoon. According to Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Nana Radebe, no fatalities or injuries have been reported.

The devastating fire has prompted calls for assistance from people on social media.

Cry my beloved Alexandra. Mother of all townships. We on our own. Food & blankets are never enough. Stlwetla is not suitable for human settlement but if that's the only land closer to CBDs where we work, we are left with no choice but to stay there. #AlexFire #AlexandraFire — JOVISLASH (@Jovislash) March 5, 2019

The government needs to do something about the situation in Alexandra another fire we going into winter now families will be without homes #AlexFire — Mans Is Comedy (@MfanaComedy) March 5, 2019

#AlexFire not long ago people of Alexander went homeless, today again 😭😭 I grew up in a shack I know how it feels. pic.twitter.com/nVPkQbSjyQ — #Queen⭐🇿🇦 (@QueenSkolopad) March 5, 2019