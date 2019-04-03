Photo: Yethu Dlamini/The Star.



Alexandra - Angry Alexandra residents on Wednesday refused to meet City of Johannesburg MMC Michael Sun, demanding instead to be addressed by mayor Herman Mashaba.

Sun was in the area following protests that flared up early Wednesday morning after residents complained of lawlessness in the community and accused the city of failing to stop the rapid growth of illegal structures.





Police said the protests are under control and that no major incidents had been reported.





Sun, speaking to eNCA, explained he came out to Alexandra after he was called to receive a memorandum.





"I am here... I engaged with the community leadership and we allowed them to engage with members of the community again. I'm standing here to be called to go address the crowds so I don't understand why if there's such a serious protest about service delivery, why wouldn't the crowd meet with me," he questioned.





Sun reiterated his willingness to engage with community members but this was not enough to pacify angry crowds, who remained adamant in their demand to be addressed by Mashaba.









Also in the area was South African Human Rights Commission's (SAHRC) Buang Jones, who said the commission came to Alexandra to get a "first hand account from the community".

* This is a developing story



