All aboard! Gautrain to offer 50% off peak rides this coming weekend

Pretoria - Gautrain passengers using the train during peak hours will be offered 50% off their fare, starting this coming weekend. The higher-speed commuter rail service said the promotion will take place every month for a trial period, starting the weekend of January 14 and 15.

However, the promotion covers all stations except OR Tambo, and standard bus and parking fares apply. The half price also applies to peak fares only. The promotion will be applicable every second weekend of every month. “To participate in this promotion, each passenger is required to be in possession of a valid Gautrain swift card or a contactless bank card. Gautrain swift cards are available for purchase at all Gautrain stations at a cost of R19 each.

“Passengers are required to tag in and out using the same card to avoid penalty fees,” Gautrain said. The commuter rail service added that the promotion does not apply to weekly and monthly products. “Passengers must either load value onto their Gautrain swift card if need be or use their contactless bank card to qualify for the promotion. A minimum value of R16 is required to be loaded on the Gautrain swift card,” it said.

