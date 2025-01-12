All hands on deck to ensure smooth flow of operations at OR Tambo Airport following refinery fire

The Fuels Industry Association of South Africa (Fiasa) says it is working around the clock to ensure continued fuel supply to the OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) following a fire at the refinery, earlier this month. In a statement, the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said it is collaborating with Fiasa and the National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (Natref) to implement risk mitigation and prevent disruptions in fuel supply.

The Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) damaged by the fire is expected to be back online by February 21," Acsa said. It added that a jet fuel delivery of 17,000m³ is expected to arrive by Sunday (January 12) at ORTIA, a planned injection of 31,000m³ from Durban is set for Tuesday (January 14), with delivery to ORTIA expected by January 27. "Furthermore, rail deliveries from Durban and Matola in Mozambique are being prioritised, with additional capacity available to support increased jet fuel volumes and sourcing fuel from other airports and direct injections to Natref.