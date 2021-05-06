All SA provinces show increasing Covid-19 cases, as Gauteng up 33% from last week

All South African provinces have seen an increase in Covid-19 cases, with Gauteng seeing the sharpest increase of 33% up since last week.

Senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Dr Ridhwaan Suliman said for the first time since February 18, the country has reported over two thousand cases in one day.

According to the department’s daily statistics on new infections and deaths, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa stood at 1 588 221 as of Wednesday.

Of the latest deaths, the Eastern Cape reported 4, the Free State 1, Gauteng 19, KwaZulu Natal 2, Limpopo 18, and the Northern Cape 2.

The recovery rate is at 95%.

05/05/21: #COVID19 in South Africa 🇿🇦

New cases reported = 2,073. First time back above 2k since 18 February 2021 📈

Test positivity rate on a sustained increase too!

ALL provinces showing signs of an increase ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/u8Zx0RxDd9 — Ridhwaan Suliman (@rid1tweets) May 6, 2021

The number of tests conducted to date is 10 773 227.

This came against the backdrop of 46 more Covid-19 related deaths being reported.

The number of Health Care Workers Vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol to date is 353 181.

Other provinces such as the Free State and the Northern Cape are on a sustained increase, said Suliman.

In March, experts including the South African Medical Association (Sama) chairperson, Dr Angelique Coetzee, predicted that the Easter weekend could be a contributing factor to the rise in cases.

The third wave was estimated to occur around two weeks after the Easter break, however, it could arrive within the months of May or June, according to Coetzee.

All provinces in SA showing signs of an increase 📈

Most notably, GP on a sharp increase. 7-day average up 33% compared to a week ago 🚩

FS on a sustained increase

NC trending back up again pic.twitter.com/UrR7UY3nUI — Ridhwaan Suliman (@rid1tweets) May 6, 2021

