Allegations of teachers’ sexual relations with pupils at Vaal High rattle Lesufi

Johannesburg – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was on Thursday expected to rush to Vaal High School after allegations surfaced that some teachers were compelling pupils into sexual relations with them. Lesufi intends to question the school management and pupils and then make a decision regarding the matter. Speaking on Radio 702, Lesufi said the matter was brought to his attention late Wednesday night that some teachers were “imposing themselves” on learners. The teachers, he said, wanted the pupils to agree to relationships with them in exchange for marks, promotions or favours in the classroom. “This is worrying and if I get evidence that is convincing, by the time I get there those teachers would have left that school.

“We can’t tolerate people that are supposed to be role models to our children and protect them, imposing themselves on our children.

“Next week, on October 5, is International Teachers Day. We don’t want when we applaud and thank the teachers that stood in front of this virus to ensure that our children are educated have these bad apples. It cannot be tolerated.

“That is the reason why I am going to that school to sort that out. When people give us that kind of information we must act and act immediately.

“We must be decisive, it is the learner that must be protected. There must be evidence as well to ensure that we do this fairly,” Lesufi said.

IOL