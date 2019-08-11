An alleged armed robber was seriously wounded and an armed response company security officer was also wounded in a shooting during an apparent attempted house robbery in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni on Sunday evening. Photo: Netcare 911

Ekurhuleni - An alleged armed robber was seriously wounded and an armed response security company officer was also wounded in a shooting during an apparent house robbery in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni on Sunday evening, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 6.40pm to reports of a shooting in Van Dyk Park in Boksburg, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, an armed robbery had taken place at a residence. Medics assessed the scene and found that an adult man, alleged to be an armed robber, and an armed response officer both sustained gunshot wounds.

"The alleged armed robber had sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise him. The security guard had sustained moderate injuries and was stabilised on [the] scene.

"One of the occupants in the house, an adult male, experienced a medical emergency during the ordeal. The patients were treated on [the] scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment. All necessary authorities were on [the] scene," Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)