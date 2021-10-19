Alleged bank robber shot and injured in Gauteng during heist

RUSTENBURG: A suspected bank robber was shot and wounded during a shootout with the police in Lenasia on Tuesday, Gauteng police said on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said four men were allegedly robbing a bank.

“It is alleged that four men entered the bank and demanded money at gunpoint. One of the customers managed to notify the police, who promptly responded to the incident. Upon arrival at the scene, a shootout ensued between police and the suspects,: said Colonel Sello. “No money was taken and two suspects were arrested. One of them suffered a gunshot wound, while the other two managed to flee the scene. Four firearms were also recovered at the scene,” added Sello. In a separate incident, Gauteng police said four men were found dead, with gunshot wounds, at Itireleng Informal Settlement, near Laudium in Pretoria.

Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the police were investigating circumstances that led to a shooting on Sunday. “Police were called to a scene at Itireleng, at about 11.55pm, where they found four men with gunshot wounds. The four victims were later certified dead on the scene. “It is reported that more people sustained injuries and were taken to various local hospitals. Police investigators are following up to determine the number of those that are being treated in hospitals,” Brigadier Muridili said.