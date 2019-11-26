Approximately 329kg of cable valued at R23 000 was recovered by Durban Metro police at a tavern in KwaMashu. File Picture: Supplied.

Johannesburg - An alleged cable thief was electrocuted to death in Morningside, Sandton, on Tuesday afternoon. The man was allegedly trying to steal cables when he was electrocuted around 2pm.

According to the Sandton Chronicle, the body was found inside the electricity box while a packet full of cables lay next to it.

According to the paper, Sandton Police Station Commander Brigadier Egen Moodley confirmed the incident and said an inquest docket and a case of attempted theft were opened.

In 2018, The Sunday Independent reported that the City of Joburg had lost R50million through cable theft.