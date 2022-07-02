Alleged cybercrime mastermind arrested on R192m fraud and money laundering charges

Durban - Interpol South Africa has arrested a 28-year-old Nigerian national who is believed to be part of a cybercrime ring involved in phishing, internet scams and money laundering. National police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said James Junior Aliyu was arrested at an upmarket estate in Sandton, Johannesburg, earlier this week following a take-down operation.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said just after 10am on Wednesday members from the Interpol National Crime Bureau (NCB) in Pretoria, with the assistance from members of the SAPS Gauteng Highway Patrol Unit, swooped on the upmarket estate where they effected the arrest. "His arrest follows a widespread investigation involving law enforcement authorities from South Africa and the United States of America. The cybercrime suspect, who has been conducting his criminal activities from South Africa, is accused of swindling dozens of US citizens’ millions in USD through email and text messages," Mathe said.

Picture: SAPS She said authorities in the USA, where the investigation originated and where most of his alleged victims are based, have applied for his extradition. "The suspect has already appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on the same day of his arrest and the matter has been remanded to July 5," Mathe said.

Story continues below Advertisement