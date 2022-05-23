Alleged drug traffickers arrested after almost colliding with RTMC vehicle

Members from the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s traffic academy have arrested two suspected drug traffickers who almost caused a deadly road crash east of Tshwane. The two were handcuffed after a car in which they were driving narrowly missed colliding head-on with a vehicle in which RTMC staff were travelling.

The members immediately stopped the grey sedan. One suspect disembarked from the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene with a bag in his hand. Officers pursued the suspect and caught him. They discovered narcotics in the bag.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and more drug parcels were found in the vehicle. The drugs were in powder and crystal form. The powder drugs allegedly weighed more than 2kg and the crystals 508g. The suspects were held at Hercules police station (SAPS). A case of drug possession and reckless driving was opened.

Investigations are continuing and there is a possibility that more charges could be added. RTMC CEO advocate Makhosini Msibi hailed the officials for their good work. He said: “We commend the members of the college for this success. The war against drugs in our communities is a top priority for the government, and we all need to play a role to stop drug pedlars from destroying our communities.”

