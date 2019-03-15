A Pretoria man was arrested after he allegedly drove drunk, passed out and crashed his SUV into a gate at his home before the car rammed through a neighbour's yard and eventually collided with a nearby police station's detective offices. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - Police in Pretoria on Friday said officers have arrested a man after he rammed his powerful SUV into a gate at his home, after which the vehicle picked up speed and went through his neighbour's premises, eventually landing up crashed into the nearby Lyttelton police station's detective offices. "At about 17:15 [on Thursday] a Lyttelton Manor resident allegedly crashed into his gate at his home in Langebrink Road behind the Lyttelton police station. It is suspected that he passed out with his foot on the petrol pedal," said Captain Colette Weilbach.

"The vehicle picked up momentum and crashed through his wall into his neighbour’s yard and through his neighbour’s wall at the back. He drove over the busy Clifton Avenue while miraculously missing all oncoming traffic. He then crashed through the police station’s fence and right into some detective offices."

Weilbach said "luckily no one was in the [detectives'] offices and no one was injured".

"The driver was also without any injuries. The detectives' buildings were badly damaged. Dockets had to be removed to another safe building. Some of the offices are without electricity as the power box was also damaged," said Weilbach.

The middle-aged man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and is scheduled to appear in court soon.

