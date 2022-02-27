Alleged kidnapping for ransom mastermind arrested

A MAN, 37, believed to be the mastermind and alleged kingpin behind a spate of high profile kidnappings where a ransom was demanded in various parts of Gauteng as well as in Maputo, Mozambique, has been arrested, the SAPS said. "On Wednesday afternoon, an intelligence driven operation led the Task Team to an identified address in Brackenhurst where the team pounced on the alleged kingpin and his three associates.

"At this address, police found and seized three high powered vehicles, 6 000 tablets of Mandrax, hard cash, a receipt of sale for a R1.9 million property in Bryanston, several high-end luxury brand clothing, all of which police believe were acquired through money received from ransom cash payments. “All four were arrested and are currently in police custody," said spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe. "On Thursday, the team continued with the tracing of another suspect who is part of this syndicate. The team kept an observation at an identified address in Benoni and moved in to arrest the suspect.

“Another high performance vehicle was seized and the suspect was apprehended and is currently in police custody," she said. Colonel Mathe said the mastermind and his associates were accused of kidnapping and demanding a ransom in a number of high profile cases which include the following: Jahyr Abdullah, a Mozambican national and his friend were kidnapped on October 15 last year. "The pair had just entered Johannesburg from Mozambique in a three vehicle motorcade when they were pulled over by their captors who were driving a blue BMW sedan fitted with blue lights and sirens. The pair were taken from their motorcade and held captive.

"His friend was rescued on the same day by various officials from law enforcement agencies and private security companies. Mr Abdula was rescued a month later at an identified address on Friday, November 26, 2021, by the Task Team." Another case was that of Yasin Bhiku, an Indian national who was kidnapped in the driveway of his home in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg. "This incident took place on January 11, 2021, when Mr Bhiku was returning home at 5am from morning prayer. Hot on the heels of his captors, Mr Bhikhu was released and found unharmed by the Task Team."

She said the team was currently following intelligence driven information on other active high profile kidnapping cases where ransom demands have been made. "Although not related to this syndicate, the same team were also responsible for rescuing the 11-year-old girl who was kidnapped outside her school gate in Mayfair last year. The little girl was later rescued in an informal settlement near Soweto." She said SAPS management has lauded the persistent efforts of the Crime Intelligence National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team.

"The Crime Intelligence National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team was established on November 18, 2021, following a spike in kidnapping cases where a ransom was demanded. "Since its inception, the team has been hard at work, tracking and tracing wanted suspects and syndicates involved in several cases in the country where demands were made for the safe return of victims," she said. She added that SAPS management was confident that the Task Team was closing in on several syndicates responsible for kidnapping for ransom cases.