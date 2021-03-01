Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule’s murder to apply for bail

Johannesburg - The man believed to have planned the murder of his 8-month pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule is expected to apply for bail on Monday.

Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba, a 32-year-old JSE analyst and the alleged father of Pule’s child, was arrested two weeks ago and was to appear at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court to apply for bail.

Shoba faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.

He was implicated in the murder by the man who killed Pule, Muzikayise Malephane.

Malephane, who pleaded guilty to the murder and entered into a plea agreement with the state, said he killed Pule at the behest of Shoba who did not want his wife to know he had impregnated her.