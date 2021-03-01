Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule’s murder to apply for bail
Johannesburg - The man believed to have planned the murder of his 8-month pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule is expected to apply for bail on Monday.
Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba, a 32-year-old JSE analyst and the alleged father of Pule’s child, was arrested two weeks ago and was to appear at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court to apply for bail.
Shoba faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.
He was implicated in the murder by the man who killed Pule, Muzikayise Malephane.
Malephane, who pleaded guilty to the murder and entered into a plea agreement with the state, said he killed Pule at the behest of Shoba who did not want his wife to know he had impregnated her.
According to Malephane, Shoba had first offered him R7 000 to kill Pule, however, he declined it. The amount was increased to R20 000, but Malephane still rejected it as he felt it was too little.
It was only after Shoba allegedly upped the offer to R70 000 that he agreed kill Pule.
Malephane claims he then stabbed and hanged Pule. He was arrested while travelling from Mpumalanga in July last after a manhunt for Pule’s murder had been launched.
As part of the plea, Malephane was handed a 20-year sentence and was also expected to testify against Shoba.
IOL