Port Elizabeth - A 21-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday to apply for bail after she was detained for the possession of drugs worth an estimated R1 million.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said Henicha Von Wielling was arrested last Thursday at the OR Tambo International Airport during a sting operation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit.