Alleged police impersonator arrested again in Gauteng

A MAN on bail for impersonating a police officer was arrested again for the same offence and for possession of police uniforms and ammunition, Gauteng police said on Thursday. Spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the man was arrested in Ivory Park near Midrand on Wednesday after the police received information that he was in possession of police uniforms and allegedly involved in truck hijackings in and around Gauteng.

“The team members, who were on rest days, convened and headed to Ivory Park Ext 13 in the Ekurhuleni district. During the raid, the members recovered SAPS and Tshwane metro police uniforms, three AK47 rifle magazines, two R1 rifle magazines, one pistol magazine and over 100 rounds of ammunition as well as a signal jammer.” Sello said the man was arrested and charged with possession of a signal jammer, possession of SAPS and metro police uniforms, and possession of unlicensed ammunition. “Upon preliminary profiling of the suspect, it was discovered that he is currently on bail for impersonating a police officer, attempted truck hijacking, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He was previously arrested while wearing a metro police uniform, trying to hijack a courier truck in Mooinooi, North West province."

Sello said Gauteng police had launched a manhunt for blue light robbers and people that used police uniforms to commit robberies in the province. “Over 50 accused people have been arrested since March 2021 on charges ranging from impersonating a police officer to possession of police uniform and equipment, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as for hijacking vehicles and trucks." Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela welcomed the arrest.