Alleged rhino horn smuggler remanded in custody

Pretoria – The Kempton Park Regional Court has remanded 36-year-old Kelvin Chigwede in custody on a charge of illegal dealing in rhino horns, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Tuesday.

“In December last year, Hawks’ serious organised crime (unit) in Germiston, Benoni SAPS and the South African National Parks (SANParks) followed up on intelligence regarding a consignment declared as chicken food mixture packaged in a blue geyser at a warehouse in Kempton Park, containing rhino horns weighing about 72.4 kilograms,” said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“It is alleged that the consignment was intercepted by authorities after being dropped off at a warehouse on the same day. During an investigation, it was discovered that it was destined for Malaysia.”

Mulamu said that on Saturday further investigation led authorities to a residence in Benoni where a search warrant was executed.

“Upon searching the premises, authorities found about half a million rand in cash and it was seized for investigation purposes since it is suspected to be the proceeds of illegal dealings,” she said.