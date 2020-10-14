Alleged robber shot dead, bystander wounded after 8 armed men rob Westonaria shop

Johannesburg – A shoot-out between security guards and a group of men who had just robbed a store left an alleged robber dead and a bystander wounded. Two others people were arrested while five are believed to have fled. Two unlicensed firearms were recovered at the scene. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the Westonaria CBD. It is alleged that about eight suspects entered a store just before 11am. They allegedly held the employees and shoppers at gunpoint, taking cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said: “On their way out of the store, the suspects were confronted by a private security response team and a shoot-out ensued. One suspect died and the others ran away or drove off in least three getaway cars.

“With the assistance of community members and employees of the chain store, one of the suspects who ran into a nearby shop was arrested. Police responding to the incident arrested the second suspect a street away from the crime scene. He was found with an unlicensed firearm.

“A female bystander was shot in the lower body during the shoot-out and taken to hospital in a serious condition.”

A manhunt has been launched for the suspects that are still at large.

They are said to be driving a white Nissan Almera, grey Hyundai Accent and grey Toyota Quest.

Anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation is asked to call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111.

“The arrested suspects will be charged with business robbery, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” police said.

In another incident, three robbers who had allegedly broken into a house in Sandton were shot dead by the police in Marlboro after a car chase and shoot-out

IOL