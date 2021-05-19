Alleged robbers assaulted and burnt to death in Zandspruit mob justice attack

Johannesburg - Four people are dead and five others have been seriously injured and are fighting for their lives in hospital after an attack by an angry mob in Zandspruit, west of Johannesburg.

It is believed that more than 200 people were involved in the attack but no one has been arrested yet.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Kay Makhubele said the victims were believed to have been behind a spate of robberies in the area.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the fed-up community went looking for the alleged robbers. They rounded them up and took them to a sports ground.

“It is alleged that about nine boys were forcefully taken to the sport ground where they were assaulted and burnt. Four died and five were taken to hospital.”

Makhubele said the victims were all men aged between 20 and 30 years.

“Cases of murder and attempted murder are under investigation to establish what happened. Police are searching for the suspects,” Makhubele said.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has condemned the attacks.

