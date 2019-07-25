File picture: Pexels

Pretoria - An alleged serial rapist arrested in connection with at least 19 rape cases briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday, where it emerged that a further 13 charges will be added against him based on DNA evidence. The case against the 28-year-old suspect was postponed to conduct an identity parade and further investigations.

State prosecutor Kagisho Rancho asked the court for a postponement so that the 13 additional charges could be added to the charge sheet.

The suspect is currently facing 19 charges of rape committed at Pretoria West, Atteridgeville and Vuwani in Limpopo. The crimes date as far back as 2015.

Police said 17 victims who came forward had been raped between June 2015 and June 2019. Seventeen of the rapes were committed in Pretoria West.

The man, who cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charges, was arrested on July 16.

"The suspect would approach victims while they were walking alone and threaten them with a screwdriver or a knife. After raping them, he would then rob them of their valuable properties including cell phones and cash," said police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

Dlamini said the man had acted alone. The matter was postponed to August 28.

African News Agency (ANA)