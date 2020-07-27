Almost 5000 people in hospital due to Covid-19 in Gauteng

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Health Department says 4999 people have been hospitalised due to Covid-19 in the province. This comes as Gauteng has over 160 000 confirmed coronavirus cases - the most in the country. Gauteng also has 1564 Covid-19 related deaths and over 93 000 recoveries. This means that there are now 65156 active cases in the province. The Johannesburg region has the highest prevalence of Covid-19 in the province, with over 23 000 active cases, 609 deaths and over 43 000 recoveries. In Tshwane, there are over 16 000 active cases, with 312 deaths and 14 000 recoveries.

In Ekurhuleni,.there are just under 10 000 active cases, 381 deaths and over 25000 recoveries.

In Sedibeng, there are 6600 active cases, 121 deaths and over 3300 recoveries.

In the West Rand, there are 4000 active cases, 141 deaths and over 6600 recoveries.

“The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as at 26 July 2020 sits at 160 154, with 93 434 recoveries and 1564 deaths.

“Out of a total of 70 290 contacts traced (these are individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19); 49 855 people have completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated,” said Gauteng Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

