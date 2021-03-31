AMA sends women delegation to Lebanon as part of More Than A Meal campaign

DURBAN - A delegation from the Africa Muslims Agency, made up of women, media, humanitarian groups and volunteers, are set to arrive in Lebanon as part of the agency's More Than A Meal campaign which has helped to already feed thousands of people in ravaged countries. The Bekaa Valley in Lebanon is home to thousands of Syrian and Palestinian refugees who are dependent on humanitarian organisations like AMA to provide food and shelter. Many Lebanese families have also been victims of the tanking economy or left in need after the 2020 Beirut blasts. The group will also visit with Syrian, Palestinian and Lebanese families. CEO Imraan Choonara said AMA has been providing relief to families in Lebanon for five years, through its orphan hope, dignity tent, winter rescue, mobile clinics, bakery and psychosocial support programs as well as assisting families in rehabilitating their lives after the Beirut blast. The delegation will visit these sites to assist in distributions and to find ways to improve their support.

"Inclusion is a critical aspect of providing aid. We need to understand what it is that these people really need, and we need to hear their stories. We know that women are more comfortable talking to other women, so sending female delegations has helped us to draw out the stories of these families, and tell them to the world to encourage people to donate and assist in any way possible," Choonara said.

AMA’s More Than A Meal campaign provides food and water to people in 14 countries around the world, including SA, while raising awareness around the social impacts of hunger.

“When people have to spend their days searching for food and water, they cannot go to school, they endure child labour, child marriage and sexual abuse, babies die from waterborne diseases and malnutrition. AMA aims to alleviate these burdens through providing food, dignity and hope wherever they serve,” Choonara said.

