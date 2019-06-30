The City of Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) management was forced to withdraw ambulance services to the community of Cosmo City on Saturday morning following an attack on three EMS ambulance crew members. Photo: City of Johannesburg/Arrive Alive website

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) management was forced to withdraw ambulance services to the community of Cosmo City on Saturday morning following an attack on three EMS ambulance crew members, the city said. The crew members were evacuating a man who had been badly assaulted by community members who blamed him for the killing of another person in the area, Johannesburg EMS spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said in a statement posted on the Arrive Alive website.

"The crews managed to evacuate the area unharmed together with the patient. Unfortunately, the ambulance was damaged during the incident, as seen in the picture. This is one of the new ambulance which was handed over this week to service the community of Cosmo and surrounding areas.

"It must be noted that this incident occurred in the presence of law enforcement officers. The ambulance services will be suspended until the safety of our EMS personnel is guaranteed in the area," Mulaudzi said.