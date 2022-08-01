Amnesty SA calls for calm after protester killed as Tembisa riots continue

Durban - Amnesty International SA has called for calm amid violent protests in Tembisa on Monday.
"The right to peacefully protest must be respected and protected. Protesters must refrain from using violence and damaging public property while making their voices heard," the organisation tweeted.
It also called for police to investigate the death of a protester. It is alleged that one person was shot during a clash between residents and police.
Angry residents blocked off the R21 under the Olifantsfontein bridge with burning tyres and rocks.
Law enforcement officials have been deployed to the area.
It is alleged that the riots stem from cuts to electricity in the area.
Residents are demanding to be addressed by Ekurhuleni Mayor, Tania Campbell. She was due to visit the area last week however.
BREAKING NEWS: One man has been shot and killed in Tembisa allegedly by a metro police (EMPD). EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa confirmed to @ScrollaAfrica of the protester's death. Thepa said the officials are overpowered by the protesters and all roads are closed in the area. pic.twitter.com/Vu3sEDU23s— BEAST OF NEWS (@BEASTONSCROLLA) August 1, 2022
#Tembisa Customer Care Center is On Fire— Moses Ntuli (@Realt_fxc) August 1, 2022
Vehicles are burning inside the Thembisa Civic center and some vehicle burning outside on the street.#saps trying to contain the situation...#Tembisashutdown pic.twitter.com/gXuv0Wj8o1
Why burning a power station #Tembisa 🤷🏾♂️🤔😳🤦🏾♂️— Thulani Ndaba (@tndaba) August 1, 2022
You adding more problems to the current situation 🙄🙄 #TembisaShutdown pic.twitter.com/c8uncUduQs
If you live mo tembisa don't bother waking up siya vala🤞🏾#Tembisa pic.twitter.com/HSOBiO5k8C— Dikeledi Manamela (@thickeledi_ledi) August 1, 2022
Straightline pic.twitter.com/H8WJpBUm6q— Dikeledi Manamela (@thickeledi_ledi) August 1, 2022