Monday, August 1, 2022

Amnesty SA calls for calm after protester killed as Tembisa riots continue

Amnesty International SA is calling for calm violent protests in Tembisa on Monday. Picture: Facebook

Published 1h ago

Durban - Amnesty International SA has called for calm amid violent protests in Tembisa on Monday.

"The right to peacefully protest must be respected and protected. Protesters must refrain from using violence and damaging public property while making their voices heard," the organisation tweeted.

It also called for police to investigate the death of a protester. It is alleged that one person was shot during a clash between residents and police.

Angry residents blocked off the R21 under the Olifantsfontein bridge with burning tyres and rocks.

Law enforcement officials have been deployed to the area.

It is alleged that the riots stem from cuts to electricity in the area.

Residents are demanding to be addressed by Ekurhuleni Mayor, Tania Campbell. She was due to visit the area last week however.

