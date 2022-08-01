Amnesty SA calls for calm after protester killed as Tembisa riots continue

"The right to peacefully protest must be respected and protected. Protesters must refrain from using violence and damaging public property while making their voices heard," the organisation tweeted.

Durban - Amnesty International SA has called for calm amid violent protests in Tembisa on Monday.

It also called for police to investigate the death of a protester. It is alleged that one person was shot during a clash between residents and police.

Angry residents blocked off the R21 under the Olifantsfontein bridge with burning tyres and rocks.

Law enforcement officials have been deployed to the area.