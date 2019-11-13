Amy’Leigh de Jager alleged kidnappers to spend Christmas in jail as case postponed









Three suspected involvement in the kidnapping of six-year-old Amy’Leigh de Jager appear at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - Amy’Leigh de Jager's alleged kidnappers will spend Christmas in jail after the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Wednesday postponed their case to January 2020. The court postponed the matter to January 9 to allow for further investigations and to obtain DNA results. Four suspects were arrested after De Jager was snatched from her mother outside Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark in September. Pieter Van Zyl, Tharina Human were denied bail and Molemohi Bafokeng abandoned his bail application. Laetitia Nel's bail conditions were extended. Nel is out on R25 000 bail.

Nel was released on the basis that she was the only one who showed remorse throughout proceedings and that she was the one who confessed to their activities and led the police to the two other co-accused.

However, Nel is barred from making contact with the De Jager family.

Human, the alleged mastermind behind the kidnapping of a 6-year-old De Jager, was denied bail as as the State maintained that her release would endanger De Jager and society.

Van Zyl was also remanded in custody on a condition that he has a record of robbery and the state said he does not an official address.

