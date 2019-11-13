Johannesburg - Amy’Leigh de Jager's alleged kidnappers will spend Christmas in jail after the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Wednesday postponed their case to January 2020.
The court postponed the matter to January 9 to allow for further investigations and to obtain DNA results.
Four suspects were arrested after De Jager was snatched from her mother outside Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark in September.
Pieter Van Zyl, Tharina Human were denied bail and Molemohi Bafokeng abandoned his bail application. Laetitia Nel's bail conditions were extended.
Nel is out on R25 000 bail.