Three suspects accused of kidnapping six-year-old Amy'Leigh de Jager in court. File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - A suspect in the Amy-Leigh de Jager was released on a R25 000 bail, while two others remained in custody following a bail judgment at the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Friday, October 11. The accused Tharina Human, 27, Laetitia Nel, 40 and Pieter van Zyl appeared before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court to hear their bail application judgment on Friday, October 11.

During the proceedings, Human and Van Zyl were denied bail, while Nel was released on a R25 000 bail.

Nel was released on the basis that she was the only one who showed remorse throughout proceedings and that she was the one who confessed to their activities and led the police to the two other co-accused.

Nel is expected to report to the Vanderbijlpark police station every Wednesday between 9am and 9pm starting on October 16 and she is also expected to submit her passport to the police.