ANA photojournalists bag two awards at Sikuvile Journalism Awards

Johannesburg - Two African News Agency photojournalist’s bagged two awards at the virtual Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2020. The awards were held virtually on Thursday night. ANA photojournalists Phando Jikelo and Brendan Magaar, won the sports photograph and news photographs awards respectively. Jikelo’s ‘Siya Kolisi’ entry, which featured in the Cape Times, bagged the sports photography award, while Magaar’s ‘Refugees clash with police’ photographs, which appeared in the Weekend Argus, bagged the news photography category. Meanwhile, anti-apartheid and trade union movements journalist Zubeida Jaffer was named the Allan Kirkland Soga Lifetime Achiever award.

At the same awards, Standard Bank awarded upto R1 million towards the South African National Editors Forum’s Covid-19 relief fund for journalists.

The Daily Maverick and Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk won the big prize, the journalist of the year award, for her investigation work into the VBS Mutual Bank titled ‘Cruising Nicely on VBS Money’.

The rest of the winners were:

Hard News - Graeme Hosken - Sunday Times - ‘Inside the great Rupert heist’

Editorial - Richard Poplak - Daily Maverick - ‘Get out – a gutted DA stumbles into the past’

Enterprise News - Susan Comrie - Amabhungane - ‘ANC gambles on Twitter influencers’

Feature Writing - Ahmed Kajee and Thomas Holder - ‘Government or God?’

Investigative Journalism - Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio/Daily Maverick - ‘Cruising nicely on VBS Money’

Editorial Cartoon - Carlos Amato - New Frame - ‘The Second Coming’ & ‘Cookbooks’

Graphic Journalism - Isabella Botshilo Maake - City Press - ‘25 Years of Democracy: A Timeline’

Popular Journalism - Mampuru Meta Mphahle - Sunday World - ‘Two ministers and a fed-up slay queen’

News Photograph - Brendan Magaar - Weekend Argus - ‘Refugees clashes with police’

Feature Photograph - Alaister Russell - Sunday Times - ‘Cyclone Idai; First Response’

Sports Photograph - Phandulwazi Jikelo - Cape Times/ANA - ‘Siya Kolisi

Presentation - Shaun Uthum - Financial Mail

Multiplatform Stories - Jana Marx, Thinus Dippennar, Maryke Cumpsty, Carolien Saayman & Jaco Grobbelaar - Netwerk24

Lifestyle - Phumlani Sithebe - City Press

Upcoming/Rising Star of The Year - Brümilda Swartbooi - Worcester Standard

