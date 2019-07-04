Angry residents set fire to the school building during protests against power cuts. Picture: Supplied/Panyaza Lesufi/Twitter

Johannesburg - The African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday urged residents of Katlehong in Ekurhuleni to help police apprehend culprits who torched Katlehong Primary School this week. "We strongly condemn this destruction of a school, in the process destroying the future of the children, past and present. This senseless act of criminality must not go unpunished. The ANC is confident that the law-enforcement agencies will leave no stone unturned in pursuing those responsible and ensuring that they face the full might of the criminal justice system," the ruling party said in a statement.

"We urge members of the community to join hands with the police and provide support or information that they might have to enable them to bring those responsible to justice."

Gauteng education member of the executive council, Panyaza Lesufi, took to social media on Thursday, lambasting residents for setting the school on fire. He was adamant that government would not rebuild the school torched by protesters. Lesufi told social media users that his department never flinched when a school was set on fire in Soweto before.

"We’ve done that before...ask the parents of Orlando High in Soweto. They destroyed the school and we told them we will not repair the school. Parents and learners repaired the school. So, our standpoint is not a stunt. We mean it," he tweeted a reply to a user on social media.

Residents in Katlehong have been up in arms protesting lack of electricity in the township, blocking roads with rocks and burning tyres.

African News Agency (ANA)