The ANC in Gauteng is still waiting on its mother body to make a ruling on their proposal to retain the provincial cabinet in the Gauteng legislature. ANC spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the ANC provincial leadership had a meeting with the ANC about the removal of one of the ANC males MEC and they indicated their intention to retain the cabinet.

The removal of a male MEC came after the party decision to enforce a 60% women and 40% male representation if the Premier of the province is male.

In Gauteng, the representation is 50-50 and this had angered the ANC Women’s League.

'We are going to wait for the ANC’s decision'

He said the Gauteng ANC affirmed its unflinching subscription to the principle of democratic centralism and the authority of higher structures within the movement to take decisions that have policy implications.

“The PEC appreciated the series of engagements the provincial office bearers (POB) have had with structures of the movement including the alliance on the implication of the NEC decision. Noting that there is still further engagement between the POBs with the national leadership, the PEC committed to abide by the final determination that will emerge out of this process.

“The PEC reiterated the need for the comrades deployed in cabinet to remain steadfastly focused on implementing the ANC manifesto in line with the five year manifesto implementation plan adopted by the PEC Lekgotla in June 2019. Various Members of the Executive Committee who are part of the provincial cabinet led by comrade David Makhura are expected to produce comprehensive plans on how they will be implementing the manifesto as per the 100-days timeframe,” Modiba.

