Pretoria - A street in Pretoria and a taxi rank will be named after Jabu Baloyi - the taxi driver who was allegedly killed after confronting drug peddlers in the city centre - if the African National Congress in Tshwane has its way. "In memory of a martyr Jabu Baloyi who was shot and killed preventing drug peddlers from selling drugs to school children in the inner city, the ANC in Greater Tshwane region has taken a decision to honour him as a hero of our people," regional secretary Eugene Bonzo Modise said on Wednesday.

"The ANC will initiate a public participation process to consider a proposal for council to rename both landmarks, that is Dr Savage Road and Savage Taxi Tank to Jabu Baloyi Avenue and Jabu Baloyi Taxi Rank respectively."

Modise said the ANC had communicated its intention to Baloyi's family, and was calling on residents in Pretoria to support the proposal.

Baloyi was killed in August.