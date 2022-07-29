ANC looks into ways to curb factionalism at policy conference

The ANC has vowed to have robust debates regarding proposals on how to curb factions that have sown divisions within the party over the years leading to its deteriorating membership and votes. The party is currently engaged in the 6th policy conference at Nasrec in Joburg that began on Friday and ending on Sunday where over 2 000 delegates from across the country will forge new policies for the party.

Chief among those that will be discussed at the conference are the step-aside rule, cadre deployment and factionalism that has negatively gripped the party. Addressing the media on Friday night after her presentation of organisational renewal, the party’s general manager Febe Potgieter said the party was looking at a few ways to curb factionalism. She said some of the ways to do that was to bring in the gender equity principle.or change the way the party conducts elections.

“If we start looking at how many women are in leadership positions could help us minimise factionalism because we would be obliged to get women in those positions. “Another way is to look at how we conduct elections. “For example if we iNStead of voting for all the top five on provincial level or top six on national level.

“We first vote for the top three and then review that. “You could find that in the top three there is no woman. “… and that would then break that faction if we consider bringing in the gender equality principle.

