ANC maintains narrow lead in Gauteng on Friday as counting passes halfway mark

The African National Congress (ANC) held onto its narrow lead in South Africa’s economic heartland of Gauteng as ballot counting passed the halfway mark on Friday mid-morning. At the time of writing, 52% of voting districts had been finalised, with the ANC sitting on 33.37% with 641,646 votes, followed closely by the Democratic Alliance, at 29.16% and 560,757 votes.

Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) maintained their lead over former president Jacob Zuma’s newly formed MK Party, with the former having amassed 12.86% of the votes, and the latter 9.39%. ActionSA had a strong showing at 2.48%, ahead of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) at 1.93%, Rise Mzansi (1.03%), the IFP (0.92%), and Bosa (0.77%). DA spokesperson Mike Moriarty told IOL that voter turnout in Gauteng had been very significant in those areas where the party usually achieves a majority and less so in areas where the ANC usually dominates.