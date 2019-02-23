Acting ANC national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - A woman has laid a charge of rape against African National Congress presidency spokesman Zizi Kodwa. Television news channel eNCA reports that ANC deputy secretary Jessie Duarte confirmed to journalists during a media briefing that the woman wrote a letter to her detailing the complaint.

''The advice we gave her was that she approach law enforcement authorities. This is something that, to our understanding, happened in a private party setting. Of course, that's the allegation. This is different from when there is difficulty between staff and membership. Therefore the ANC cannot do anything about it in terms of in finding relevant facts, investigating it properly, that's the work of the criminal justice system,'' Duarte said.

Kodwa is head of ANC presidency at Luthuli House and had been acting national spokesperson of the governing party following the suspension of Pule Mabe last month. Mabe was accused of sexual harassment by his personal assistant. An internal disciplinary hearing cleared Mabe of all charges and he is back at work.

African News Agency (ANA)