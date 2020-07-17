ANC Tshwane calls for calm after murder of Mapiti Matsena

Pretoria – The ANC in Tshwane on Friday mourned the passing of Mapiti Matsena, the former deputy ANC regional chairperson, calling for calm among its members while waiting for justice to be served. “It is with great sadness that we received the news of the brutal killing of Cde Mapiti David Matsena (on Thursday). His passing leaves the ANC and the mass democratic movement poorer for losing a repository of institutional memory in Greater Tshwane and Gauteng at large,” said Eugene Modise, ANC Tshwane regional secretary. “The magnitude of the contribution, to the organisation and society, of Buti Piti, as he was affectionately known, is too great to condense into a single statement. Volumes could be written to record the work of Cde Mapiti Matsena.” At the time of his death, Matsena was the chairperson of the community safety portfolio committee in the Gauteng Legislature and a provincial executive committee (PEC) member of the ANC in Gauteng. Matsena was fatally stabbed in the chest by an assailant in his home in Doornpoort, north of Pretoria.

“This is no way for Cde Mapiti Matsena to have met his death,” said Modise.

The ANC in Tshwane said Matsena was also an activist against gender-based violence.

“It is quite a painful irony that he became a victim of crime at the moment of his death. We call on law enforcement agencies to find the killer and bring him to book.

“We also would like to call for calm amongst members of the ANC in Gauteng while we wait for justice to be served.

"We have the full confidence that the full might of the law will be discharged to put this criminal behind bars and justice to be served,” said Modise.

"We extend our condolences to the Matsena family for their bereavement and loss. We as the ANC family have also lost an activist, a leader and a servant of the people.”

The ANC Tshwane region on Friday also extended posthumous birthday wishes for Matsena, who was killed two days before his birthday.

Earlier, Police Minister Bheki Cele said one person has been picked up by the South African Police Service for questioning over the murder.

“We believe that we are very close to the correct person. We hope he will tell us why and how it happened, and I hope that the (Matsena) family wants to hear why it happened,” Cele told journalists at the family home north of Pretoria.

Cele extended the SAPS's condolences to Matsena's family, "the children, the brothers, everybody".

African News Agency (ANA)