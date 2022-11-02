ANC’s Mzwandile Masina withdraws from Ekurhuleni race to make way for EFF mayor?

Pretoria – The ANC’s Mzwandile Masina has withdrawn from the Ekurhuleni mayoral race. Speaking to journalists outside the council chambers, Masina confirmed his withdrawal and said he was defeated when attempting to run for second term.

“No, unfortunately, I’ve served my five-year term. When I attempted a second term I was defeated, so it’s time to focus on other issues in the movement. You can’t just be holding on,” Masina said. His withdrawal comes after councillors in Ekurhuleni were preparing to elect a new mayor on Wednesday after the DA’s former mayor Tania Campbell was removed from office last week through a motion of no confidence. However, Campbell is expected to stand as the DA candidate and the party is hopeful that she will be re-elected.

Before Masina’s withdrawal, a meeting was held between ANC and the EFF leaders, where it was agreed that the ANC would support the election of an EFF councillor to be mayor. Some of the prominent leaders who were present include ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, and the EFF’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu. Its believed that EFF councillor Nkululeko Dunga, who is the EFF’s provincial chairperson in Gauteng, may be supported by the ANC to become the new mayor of Ekurhuleni.

In exchange, EFF councillors in Johannesburg are expected to support the ANC’s Dada Morero to become Joburg mayor. However, no Ekurhuleni mayor was elected on Wednesday as the sitting was postponed for further negotiations City of Ekhuruleni Speaker Raymond Dlamini said there would be a council meeting within the next seven days.

