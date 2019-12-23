Andile Gumbi's son in hospital after shooting incident









File photo: Pexels Johannesburg - An investigation is underway into a shooting incident involving the son of former Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi. Gumbi's son is in a serious but stable condition after allegedly shooting himself in the lower body, reportedly with his mother's boyfriend's firearm. The incident happened on December 15, while, according to Daily Sun, the four-year-old was visiting his mother. During the visit, the late actor's son apparently picked up the boyfriend's bag and dropped it by mistake, resulting in the gun going off. He was rushed to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital where he currently recovering.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed the shooting, explaining that the boy was with his mother and the man, 35, at the time of the incident.

"A 35-year-old man was with the boy and his mother when he left his firearm in a bag and placed it on the TV cabinet and went outside to his vehicle.

"He heard a gunshot going off inside the house. It is then that they realised that the boy allegedly shot himself in the lower body when he was handling the firearm that he took out of the bag."

The police were unable to confirm the nature of the relationship.

Masondo confirmed that a case of failure to safeguard a firearm and negligent handling of a firearm had been opened against the man.

The docket has since been taken to the senior public prosecutor for a decision. No arrests have been made.

Andile Gumbi died in a hospital in Israel in October this year after suffering a heart attack.

Gumbi was starring in "Daniel The Musical" as one of the lead characters, King Nebu at the time of his death.