Johannesburg - An investigation is underway into a shooting incident involving the son of former Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi.
Gumbi's son is in a serious but stable condition after allegedly shooting himself in the lower body, reportedly with his mother's boyfriend's firearm.
The incident happened on December 15, while, according to Daily Sun, the four-year-old was visiting his mother.
During the visit, the late actor's son apparently picked up the boyfriend's bag and dropped it by mistake, resulting in the gun going off.
He was rushed to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital where he currently recovering.